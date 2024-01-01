Dyche plays down Trippier rumours

Tribal Football
Everton head coach Sean Dyche has played down speculation regarding a move for Kieran Trippier. 

The Newcastle United veteran is said to be on the market after he was deemed surplus to requirements at his current club. 

While the 33-year-old would add depth in a problem position, Dyche was noncommittal about the speculation. 

“(Jarrad Branthwaite) is still a bit away at the moment,” he said to reporters.  

Seamus is a bit closer, Garner is a bit closer just coming back in training with the group.  

“Tarky has got a maybe situation - so we're going to have to look at that.” 

