Everton boss Dyche plays down Trippier rumours

Everton head coach Sean Dyche has played down speculation regarding a move for Kieran Trippier.

The Newcastle United veteran is said to be on the market after he was deemed surplus to requirements at his current club.

While the 33-year-old would add depth in a problem position, Dyche was noncommittal about the speculation.

“(Jarrad Branthwaite) is still a bit away at the moment,” he said to reporters.

“Seamus is a bit closer, Garner is a bit closer just coming back in training with the group.

“Tarky has got a maybe situation - so we're going to have to look at that.”