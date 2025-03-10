Eriksen defends Man Utd teammate Hojlund: He will come good

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has defended Rasmus Hojlund after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The young striker has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks due to his lack of goals.

But Eriksen told Sky Sports of his fellow Dane last night: "I am pretty confident that he will come good.

"He is a hard-working guy and he is unhappy when he doesn't score goals.

"But you can name about ten other players in the team who don't score enough goals. He is a good kid, he will be fine."

Hojlund replaced Eriksen with 14 minutes to run against Arsenal and had two good chances blocked by the visitors' defence.