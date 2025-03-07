Amorim: Hojlund gave Man Utd everything on the night

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim had praise for Rasmus Hojlund after their 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad.

Amorim was delighted with the shift turned in by the Dane over the course of the first-leg Europa League round 16 tie.

The manager said, “He's trying really hard. He gave everything. He makes the runs.

“We know that he also has a high line and he uses this space to win, to fight.

“The other things are going to appear in the right moment. He has to continue to play, not be anxious in that position.

“He did a great run to win the position. Sometimes the ball comes, sometimes it doesn’t. So he needs to think in the best way, in this case, in the next game.”

Hojlund was clear before halftime, but Diogo Dalot failed to find him with the right pass.

However, Amorim also said: “I think it's hard to say, but I'm just imagining that Diogo doesn't know for sure that Rasmus has the advantage.

“And he felt that he has a lot of time to think, to play. One thing that I'm sure: they are really anxious to score goals and to win games.

“So they are doing all the best, and then sometimes they want to do the best, but they are not deciding the best way in their position.

“But it was a clear situation. Rasmus did really well. Dalot did really well. The decision was not the best. The important thing is to move on and not stay like them, like fighting. And let's move on to the next opportunity.”