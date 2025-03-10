Eriksen, Amorim highlight Lisandro presence for Man Utd draw with Arsenal

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the players were delighted with Lisandro Martinez's in the dressing room before Sunday night's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Lisandro made sure to be involved as he recovers from knee surgery.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eriksen told MUTV after the draw: "We see him often at the training ground obviously, so he's still one of the boys.

"And we know what he's going through with his rehab, and a few other guys.

"Anyone who comes and supports the games is a good sign. And, yeah, we're just waiting for everyone to come back really."

United manager Ruben Amorim also said of the Argentina defender: "I feel that we are improving in certain things.

"Not just on the field but also outside the field.

"The way they behave in the changing room, the way I see Licha here and not in Argentina, recovering.

"He is here, suffering with the team. That is a very good signal for our team."