Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd

Galatasaray/Facebook
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is open to a swap deal with Manchester United over Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund.

While currently on-loan with Galatasaray, Osimhen is expected to be sold by Napoli at the end of the season.

The Nigeria international's current contract carries a €75m buyout clause, with United keen on bringing him to England this summer.

TMW says meeting the option, however, could be out of reach for United given their issues with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.

Instead, United could propose a swap deal involving Hojlund, formerly of Atalanta.

ADL is said to be open to the possibility, particularly as the Dane's current United contract falls well within Napoli's wage budget.

 

