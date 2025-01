Aston Villa make new bid for Borussia Dortmund attacker Malen

Aston Villa are making a new bid for Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

Villa had an opening offer of €18m for Malen rejected by BVB last week.

But the Daily Mail says a new offer of €20m has now been tabled by the Villans.

However, BVB are insisting Malen won't leave this month for less than €25m.

Malen's contract with Dortmund runs until the summer of 2026.