Villa set to sign Borussia Dortmund striker after clubs agree on £25M fee

Zack Oaten
Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen is set to sign for Aston Villa this week after the two clubs agreed on a fee worth over £25m.

This was reported by several media outlets in Germany as well as the Express and Star who say that personal terms have been agreed over a move to the Premier League, with a medical and other formalities still to be concluded. 

Manager Unai Emery will be looking to bring the 25-year-old straight into the side with Jaden Philogene reportedly heading to Ipswich Town.

Since joining Dortmund back in 2021, former Arsenal and Ajax academy star Malen has bagged 39 goals in 132 games for the Bundesliga side who are now looking to move him on elsewhere. 

Malen would be Villa’s first signing of the January transfer window as Emery gears up for the return of the Champions League as well as the second half of the season where he will need as much firepower as he can get. 

