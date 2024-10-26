DONE DEAL: Wrexham add Bovarsson after James signing

Wrexham have snapped up Iceland striker Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.

The striker is brought in as Wrexham struggle with injuries. And he is not the only new man, as former Leicester midfielder Matty James has also joined.

"I would like to welcome Jón and Matty to the club. With injuries to George Evans, Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher it was important to bring them in and we look forward to working with them both," manager Phil Parkinson told the club's website.

Bödvarsson, 32, has been without a contract since the summer, when he last played for Bolton Wanderers.

In addition, he has also been past Millwall, Reading and Wolves in England.