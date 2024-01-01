Ex-Ipswich midfielder Trotter says refereeing a "completely different game" as he starts official programme

Tribal Football
Trotter says refereeing is a "completely different game" as he starts official programme
Former Ipswich Town midfielder Liam Trotter is now training to become a referee through the PFA and PGMOL’s Player to Match Official Programme.

The 36 year old played for clubs like Town as well as Millwall, Nottingham Forest,     Bolton Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon throughout his career before retiring in 2022. 

Trotter has now taken on a new venture with the Player to Match Official Programme which offers training, education and development to former players on their path towards refereeing.

He said, “It’s really, really interesting. I was always aware that refereeing football is a completely different game.

“So many different decisions to be made, so many different challenges and I think I can definitely see that in the future there are going to be things that I will find difficult but it’s also having that self-belief and confidence that I can get better and improve.” 

 

