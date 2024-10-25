Wrexham look to sign James on a short-term deal after midfield crisis emerges

League One side Wrexham have moved to solve a potential midfield crisis this week.

The ambitious side, part-owned by American actor Ryan Reynolds, have been moving up the league pyramid in the last few years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now they are looking to make a bid for veteran free agent Matty James, formerly of Leicester, on a short-term deal.

Per The Mail, they are seeking to bring in James to counter the loss of George Evans.

James played for Bristol City last season, but was not offered a new contract in the summer.

The 33-year old former England youth international also has interest in him from Championship clubs.