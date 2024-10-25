Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Man Utd chiefs make new Antony transfer decision
Newcastle target Barcelona forward in shock January move
Man Utd keeper Onana and Mourinho agree on Mazraoui performance

Wrexham look to sign ex-Leicester midfielder James on a short-term deal

Ansser Sadiq
Wrexham look to sign James on a short-term deal after midfield crisis emerges
Wrexham look to sign James on a short-term deal after midfield crisis emergesTribal Football
League One side Wrexham have moved to solve a potential midfield crisis this week.

The ambitious side, part-owned by American actor Ryan Reynolds, have been moving up the league pyramid in the last few years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they are looking to make a bid for veteran free agent Matty James, formerly of Leicester, on a short-term deal.

Per The Mail, they are seeking to bring in James to counter the loss of George Evans.

James played for Bristol City last season, but was not offered a new contract in the summer.

The 33-year old former England youth international also has interest in him from Championship clubs.

Mentions
James MattyWrexhamBristol CityFootball TransfersLeicesterLeague OnePremier League
Related Articles
FA CUP FIRST RND: MK Dons meet Wimbledon; Tranmere face Oldham
Ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot leaves Gateshead for Crawley
Wimbledon manager Jackson thanks Newcastle ahead of EFL Cup tie