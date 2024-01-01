Bradley: When Liverpool decided this I thought I was being sold

Liverpool fullback Conor Bradley says his time on-loan with Bolton Wanderers was the making of him.

In the 2022/2023 season, Bradley was loaned to Bolton in League One. Then he feared for his future at Liverpool.

"They told me they wouldn't forget me when I was on loan," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"But at that point you don't really believe it. You think: 'One loan, it's like I'm done here'. But you have to keep working hard."

The 21-year-old scored five goals and four assists in 43 league games for Bolton.

"I played around 50 games for Bolton and it was the best for me then. It turned me into who I am now, it changed me from a boy to a man," says Bradley, continuing.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity that Bolton gave me to go and play so many games there, it made me ready to come back to Liverpool and give it my best."