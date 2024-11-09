DONE DEAL: Wigan sign ex-Newcastle defender Dummett

Wigan Athletic have snapped up former Newcastle defender Paul Dummett.

Dummett has been a free agent since coming off contract at Newcastle over the summer.

The defender has signed to the end of the year.

Dummett is best known for his 14 years at Newcastle, where he made more than 200 appearances for the club's first team.

Wigan will be Dummett's fourth club, as during his time at Newcastle he was on loan at St. Mirren and Gateshead earlier in his career.