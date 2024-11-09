Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

DONE DEAL: Wigan sign ex-Newcastle defender Dummett

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Wigan sign ex-Newcastle defender Dummett
DONE DEAL: Wigan sign ex-Newcastle defender DummettTribalfootball
Wigan Athletic have snapped up former Newcastle defender Paul Dummett.

Dummett has been a free agent since coming off contract at Newcastle over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender has signed to the end of the year.

Dummett is best known for his 14 years at Newcastle, where he made more than 200 appearances for the club's first team.

Wigan will be Dummett's fourth club, as during his time at Newcastle he was on loan at St. Mirren and Gateshead earlier in his career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDummett PaulNewcastle UtdWiganLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Shearer urges Newcastle to move for Gyokeres: The BEST there is out there
Newcastle boss Howe on Anderson sale to Forest: Elliot a sale we didn't want to make
Pearce says Hall's England call-up unsurprising after Newcastle start