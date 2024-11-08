Howe on Anderson sale to Forest: "Elliot is a sale we didn't want to make"

Former Newcastle United star Elliott Anderson is benefitting after his move to Nottingham Forest.

That is the view of Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who admitted they did not want to lose the youngster.

Advertisement Advertisement

Anderson was sold to ensure they were financially sound and not in breach of Premier League PSR.

"Elliot is a sale we didn't want to make," Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

"Nobody wanted to make that sale but we had to.

“It's an unusual place because I think that will be happening again, not just here but at other clubs, selling players for financial reasons. It's not something that has been done in the history of the game unless you're under restrictions. Having the backing but having to sell because of the rules is a new one.

"I don't think he (Anderson) wanted to leave a club he came through and is very attached to emotionally. Sometimes it can be good for both parties. We needed the deal to happen and Elliot saw it as an opportunity to go to a really good progressive football club and to play potentially more regularly, as you say.

"He's certainly reaping the rewards of those games. I've watched a lot of him and he's done really well. To no surprise to us, we're looking at him saying that's the player we saw for us at the back end of last season when he played a lot. He's got goals, assists and products to his game."