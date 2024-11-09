Shearer urges Newcastle to move for Gyokeres: The BEST there is out there

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer admits he's a fan of Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Indeed, the Geordie admits he'd like to see the Magpies move for the Brighton reject.

“If you were the Newcastle (Eddie Howe) coach, you would point the target in January to a spearhead, a right winger and a centre-back," Shearer told the Athletic.

"There are Gyokeres scoring goals from all sides for Sporting.

“You have to look for the best - and he is the best option at this point."