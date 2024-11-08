Pearce says Hall's England call-up is unsurprising after Newcastle start

Tribal Football
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Hojlund shines as Amad hits brace in Man Utd defeat of PAOK
REVEALED: Why Sesko turned down Arsenal
REVEALED: Real Madrid teammates frustrated with Mbappe

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall's first England call-up is a well deserved one. 

That is the view of Stuart Pearce, who was once the England Under-21s head coach. 

Pearce said he was hugely impressed by how Hall played against Bukayo Saka when Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 recently. 

Speaking to talkSPORT.com, he said: "I think the fact he's a natural left-footer (helps). 

"They've put right-footed left-backs in there in recent years. 

"Having watched him today and bearing in mind who he was up against - Saka - who, if you show any form of weakness, exploits it. 

"I think he dealt with him brilliantly. From a defensive point of view, I thought he was outstanding and showed real maturity. 

"He's playing regularly for Newcastle, and it would be more of a surprise if he wasn't in the team, than if he was. 

"He gives natural balance. Some of the players who've played left-back have either not offered us enough going forward or defensively, being frail. 

"He ticks a lot of boxes. He's playing regularly for one of the top sides in the Premier League, and I would fully expect him to be in the squad." 

