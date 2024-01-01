DONE DEAL: Wigan management welcome Man Utd striker Hugill

Wigan Athletic have signed Manchester United striker Joe Hugill.

The striker, 20, joins the Latics on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Huill said, "I am very delighted to be here. It's been a long time coming, but I am over the moon to get it done, and can't wait to get started.

"To get the number nine shirt is a massive honour, and I will wear it with pride. Hopefully, I can show what I can do with it."

Manager Shaun Maloney said: “I am delighted that we’ve managed to sign Joe. He’ll be a great addition to the group, and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He is a hard-working number nine and has been a natural goal-scorer throughout his time at Manchester United. He has a lot of strong attributes and I am really happy to have him here.”

Sporting Director, Gregor Rioch added: “We’re really pleased to have brought Joe to our Club. I’d like to thank Manchester United for facilitating the move, and we’re looking forward to seeing how Joe performs during his time with us.

“Joe is a talented young player, who will bring a lot of energy and speed to our frontline.“