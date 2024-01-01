Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona striker Victor

DONE DEAL: Wigan management welcome Man Utd striker Hugill

DONE DEAL: Wigan management welcome Man Utd striker Hugill
DONE DEAL: Wigan management welcome Man Utd striker Hugill
DONE DEAL: Wigan management welcome Man Utd striker HugillAction Plus
Wigan Athletic have signed Manchester United striker Joe Hugill.

The striker, 20, joins the Latics on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Huill said, "I am very delighted to be here. It's been a long time coming, but I am over the moon to get it done, and can't wait to get started. 

 

"To get the number nine shirt is a massive honour, and I will wear it with pride. Hopefully, I can show what I can do with it."

Manager Shaun Maloney said: “I am delighted that we’ve managed to sign Joe. He’ll be a great addition to the group, and I am looking forward to working with him. 

“He is a hard-working number nine and has been a natural goal-scorer throughout his time at Manchester United. He has a lot of strong attributes and I am really happy to have him here.”

Sporting Director, Gregor Rioch added: “We’re really pleased to have brought Joe to our Club. I’d like to thank Manchester United for facilitating the move, and we’re looking forward to seeing how Joe performs during his time with us. 

“Joe is a talented young player, who will bring a lot of energy and speed to our frontline.“

Mentions
Premier LeagueHugill JoeManchester UnitedWiganLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd trials for Doncaster fullback Rowe
Man Utd planning new loans for young duo
DONE DEAL: Wigan sign Fulham midfielder Francois