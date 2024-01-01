Tribal Football
Man Utd planning new loans for young duo

Manchester United are said to be preparing to ship two young prospects out on loan.

The Red Devils want to ensure that youngsters who are not in the first team picture get game time elsewhere.

Striker Joe Hugill is one who has impressed in preseason, scoring against Rangers in a friendly.

But it appears, per the Manchester Evening News, that he could be set for a spell away from the club.

Another who is likely to have a loan move sanctioned is goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

Both still harbor hopes of United first team game time this term, but may have to settle for loans.

