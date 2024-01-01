DONE DEAL: Wigan sign Fulham midfielder Francois

Wigan Athletic have signed Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois.
Francois leaves the Cottagers in a permanent deal.
Wigan announced: "Wigan Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Tyrese Francois on a two-year contract, subject to EFL and FA approval.
"Shaun Maloney has strengthened his first team ahead of the 2024/25 Sky Bet League One season, with Francois adding further quality to the Latics midfield."
Francois leaves Fulham after 10 years with the club.