Man Utd trials for Doncaster fullback Rowe
Manchester United are considering bringing in a new player-coach for their academy.

The Red Devils used Tom Huddlestone in such a role with their Under-21 side last term.Per the Manchester Evening News, Tommy Rowe is ready to come in as a trialist for the position. Rowe is a former Wolves and Stockport defender, who was with Doncaster Rovers last season.

He will play for the club’s Under-21s against Chester in a game on Wednesday.

If all goes well, he is likely to get the job on a full-time basis for the coming year.

The Red Devils first implemented this policy in 2021, when Paul McShane took on the role.

