DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign midfielder Russell-Denny from Chelsea's academy

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny as he joins the club's academy.

The 18-year-old has joined the Spurs academy and penned a three-year contract which will run until 2028. After scoring three goals in nine Premier League 2 matches for Chelsea Under 21s this season he is recognised as one of the most talented youngsters coming through at Cobham.

Russell-Denny was part of the Blues squad that lifted the Under-18 Premier League Cup in 2021/22 and also helped them win the Under-18 Premier League's southern division last term where he captained the side on many occasions.

The teenager has represented England at the Under-17 World Cup in November 2023 and has since played for the Young Lions at Under-18 and Under-19 levels. He is expected to go straight into Tottenham's Under 21s squad for the remainder of the season but will certainly one for manager Ange Postecoglou to keep an eye on for the future.

Damola Ajayi and Dane Scarlett impressed off the bench against Elfsborg in the Europa League last Thursday as Postecoglou turned to young talent due to the current injury crisis. Russell-Denny may get a chance in the coming weeks if the crisis worsens and could make his first appearance for the North London side.