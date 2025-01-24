Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
Amorim: Garnacho IS a Man Utd player
Man Utd get serious about Arsenal prospect Heaven

Real Madrid accept that signing Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold this month is impossible

Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid accept that signing Alexander-Arnold this month is impossible
Real Madrid accept that signing Alexander-Arnold this month is impossibleAction Plus
Real Madrid has conceded that signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window is impossible. 

The Englishman, along with Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, is one of three Liverpool stars who could leave for free, as their contracts are nearing expiration. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool are in negotiations to extend their contracts but face competition from top European clubs, with Madrid being long-time admirers of Alexander-Arnold

The reigning Champions League holders have had positive discussions with the England international and expect to finalize a deal in the summer. 

However, due to Carlo Ancelotti's current defensive injury crisis, Madrid attempted to secure an agreement with Liverpool in January. 

After an initial bid was rejected, Madrid has now ruled out further negotiations for this window, per The Marca.

Mentions
Champions LeagueAlexander-Arnold Trentvan Dijk VirgilSalah MohamedAncelotti CarloReal MadridLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid to make new Jan attempt for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold
Keane: Why Alexander-Arnold will struggle at Real Madrid
Real Madrid give up on trying to sign Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold this winter