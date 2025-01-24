Real Madrid accept that signing Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold this month is impossible

Real Madrid accept that signing Alexander-Arnold this month is impossible

Real Madrid has conceded that signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window is impossible.

The Englishman, along with Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, is one of three Liverpool stars who could leave for free, as their contracts are nearing expiration.

Liverpool are in negotiations to extend their contracts but face competition from top European clubs, with Madrid being long-time admirers of Alexander-Arnold.

The reigning Champions League holders have had positive discussions with the England international and expect to finalize a deal in the summer.

However, due to Carlo Ancelotti's current defensive injury crisis, Madrid attempted to secure an agreement with Liverpool in January.

After an initial bid was rejected, Madrid has now ruled out further negotiations for this window, per The Marca.