Foreign move mooted for Tottenham returnee Scarlett

Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett may move abroad before the January market shuts.

Recalled from his season-long loan with Championship club, Oxford United, Scarlett is set to be loaned out again for the remainder of the campaign.

A return to the Championship has been mooted, though Football.London says Scarlett's minders may push for a switch abroad.

Scarlett hit four goals for Oxford this season, though wasn't on the scoresheet since November.

He also was an unused substitute in three of the last seven matches.

