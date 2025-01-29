Real Madrid go cold on Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold and turn to another Bosman

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Real Madrid are rethinking their plans for Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real have been in talks with Alexander-Arnold's camp about a pre-contract agreement with his Reds deal to expire in June.

Real have also failed with an offer to Liverpool to sign the defender this month.

But Sky Deutschland says Real are now going cold on Alexander-Arnold and instead are turning to Bayern Munich wing-back Joshua Kimmich.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Kimmich is also coming off contract at the end of this season.

And Real are moving for Kimmich after becoming frustrated over Alexander-Arnold and his agents 'slowing down' talks over a pre-contract arrangement.

 

