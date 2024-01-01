DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Villa midfielder Mitchell

Swindon Town have secured the signature of teenage midfielder Dylan Mitchell.

The 18-year-old was released by Premier League giants Aston Villa this summer.

Despite being highly rated within the Villa Park club’s academy, Mitchell never made a first team appearance.

"We are delighted that Dylan has joined us at Swindon Town following stiff competition from other teams in the league," head of football Jamie Russell told the Swindon Town website.

"He has had an exceptional footballing education with Aston Villa and has already started to achieve success within men's first-team football, this is shown by an outstanding loan period with Alvechurch.

"After a spell with the club on trial we think he has a bright future in the game and someone we can work with to develop both as a person and as a player."