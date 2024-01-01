Villa, Chelsea go for Hoffenheim striker Beier

Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier is wanted by five different teams this summer.

Liverpool are among the teams thought to be very serious about putting in a bid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per SportBild, the 21-year-old is also of interest to Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton.

Villa and Chelsea are ahead of the other teams in the race to secure his signature.

Beier, who scored 16 goals and managed three assists in 33 league games last term, will go to the team where he can play regularly.

At this stage of his career, he does not want to play a rotation or bit part role anywhere.