Aston Villa, Southampton chasing Swindon defender Hunt

Swindon defender Harley Hunt is attracting Premier League interest.

Just 16, Hunt has seen action for Swindon's first team this past season.

The Daily Mail says the teen is on the radars of Aston Villa and Southampton this summer.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Hunt plays at centre-half, though is also comfortable in midfield.

Swindon rate Hunt at a starting price of £500,000.