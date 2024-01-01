Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Schalke snap up Copenhagen striker Emile Hojlund
DONE DEAL: Schalke snap up Copenhagen striker Emile Hojlund
The twin brothers of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund have now both moved to Germany.

After Oscar Hojlund left for Eintracht Frankfurt last month, twin brother Emile has now signed with Schalke.

Schalke announced: "The talent moves from FC Copenhagen to FC Schalke 04. The 19-year-old striker's contract is valid until 30 June 2028.

"The Dane will wear the number 15 shirt in the future."

Emile Hojlund will turn 20 in January and has played three senior games for FCK, including two in the Europa Conference League.

