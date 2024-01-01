Stuttgart go for FC Copenhagen prospect Emil Hojlund (kid brother of Rasmus)

The younger brother of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is set to land a big club move.

FC Copenhagen midfielder Emil Hojlund is on the brink of signing for VfB Stuttgart, says Bold.

The 19 year-old is off contract at the end of the year, so leaving Stuttgart with only having to pay a nominal fee for his signing.

Emil made his FCK debut last season.

Both Emil and Oscar Hojlund, who also is with FCK, will be in Denmark's squad for the U19 Euros in Northern Ireland.