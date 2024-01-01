Hojlund: What I think of Man Utd target De Ligt

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has described Matthijs de Ligt as a good defender.

The Dutch centre half is being linked with a move to the Red Devils from Bayern Munich.

Per Sky Germany and other sources, United are in talks with Bayern and De Ligt’s representatives.

Hojlund told Sky Germany after his nation Denmark lost to Germany in the round of 16 at Euro 2024: "That has nothing to do with me, I can't answer that question.

“But he is a good defender."

United will be hoping they can seal a deal for De Ligt before other top sides show interest.