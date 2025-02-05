Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals

DONE DEAL? Newcastle swoop for Turkish wonderkid Yildiz from Gençlerbirliği

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle complete the signing of Turkish wonderkid Yildiz from Gençlerbirliği
Newcastle complete the signing of Turkish wonderkid Yildiz from GençlerbirliğiTribal Football
Newcastle United have reportedly "completed" the signing of 18-year-old Turkish talent Baran Yildiz from Gençlerbirliği, according to the club’s general manager. 

The young midfielder has been linked with a move to St. James’ Park, though no official confirmation has been made by Newcastle

Advertisement
Advertisement

If finalized, Yildiz would be another promising addition to the Magpies’ youth setup. 

Ali Ekber Düzgün said via AA: “Baran Yıldız's transfer to Newcastle United has been completed. Official signatures have also been made. 

“One of our football players from our infrastructure (to the) Premier League. His transfer to the team is an important success for both Gençlerbirliği and our player.  

“I hope he successfully represents Gençlerbirliği abroad like Arda Güler. We wish him success in his career." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdGenclerbirligiFootball TransfersSuper LigYildiz Baran
Related Articles
Cox "serious" about making an impact as he joins Crawley Town on loan from Brentford
DONE DEAL: Newcastle midfielder Huntley joins Spennymoor
DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Göztepe starlet Malak on loan in deadline day deal