Newcastle complete the signing of Turkish wonderkid Yildiz from Gençlerbirliği

Newcastle United have reportedly "completed" the signing of 18-year-old Turkish talent Baran Yildiz from Gençlerbirliği, according to the club’s general manager.

The young midfielder has been linked with a move to St. James’ Park, though no official confirmation has been made by Newcastle.

Advertisement Advertisement

If finalized, Yildiz would be another promising addition to the Magpies’ youth setup.

Ali Ekber Düzgün said via AA: “Baran Yıldız's transfer to Newcastle United has been completed. Official signatures have also been made.

“One of our football players from our infrastructure (to the) Premier League. His transfer to the team is an important success for both Gençlerbirliği and our player.

“I hope he successfully represents Gençlerbirliği abroad like Arda Güler. We wish him success in his career."