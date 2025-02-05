Cox "serious" about making an impact as he joins Crawley Town on loan from Brentford

Brentford goalkeeper Matt Cox spoke about making an impact as he joins League One side Crawley Town on loan until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old is an England youth international and was named in the young Lions’ squad for the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship where his performances were recognised with a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He has since made seven caps for England U20s and has been called up to the U21s on three occasions whilst impressing for the Brentford B side.

Cox opened up on the deal and revealed that he wants to make a major impact at the club to show his worth whilst on loan this season.

“You learn a lot by playing men's games in the league. There are lots of things you can't really learn in under 21s games or being around first team squads like I was at Brentford.

“You learn so much more playing games and develop so much more so I think that's really helpful coming into this season. I feel like I'm in a much better place than I was last season so hopefully, I can come and show that.

“It's definitely important for me to show what I can do in the football league. I feel like I've been able to show that now for the last few years but now this time is really my time to almost take a step up and show that I'm serious.”

He also spoke on the usefulness of playing under manager Rob Elliot who was a former goalkeeper at Newcastle and has a lot of experience handling a player such as himself.

“I think it's important because he has an understanding of me and the situations goalkeepers get put in which sometimes other managers might not quite see," he said.

“Having sat down and spoke to him was very intelligent, I had lots of good conversations with him about football and I think he can really help me and I feel I can really help him in the way he wants the team to play and wants the team to be going in the right direction.

“It's a great group of lads. Everyone's all well-knit and close together so I think it's a great group of players who are really talented and can play very good football, very attractive football and win games.”