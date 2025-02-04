DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Göztepe starlet Malak on loan in deadline day deal

Southampton have confirmed the loan signing of young midfielder Ízzet Furkan Malak from Sport Republic sister club Göztepe.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances for Goztepe, who currently sit fifth in the Turkish Super Lig, and has signed a six-month loan on deadline day with the move pending international clearance.

Advertisement Advertisement

He will now link up with Southampton’s under-21s as he continues his development at St Mary’s. The Saints could look to make a permanent deal as they get a better look at the playmaker who has been one of Turkey’s top young talents for some time now.

Malak is under contract until 2028 and has made just one appearance in the Super Lig this season. However, he has appeared in both cup of their matches which clearly caught the eye of Southampton’s recruitment team who will be working with him closely for the second half of the season.