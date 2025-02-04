Tribal Football
Most Read
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Man Utd's Amass to stay after no suitable loan offers received

DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Göztepe starlet Malak on loan in deadline day deal

Zack Oaten
DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Göztepe starlet Malak in deadline day deal
DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Göztepe starlet Malak in deadline day dealTribal Football
Southampton have confirmed the loan signing of young midfielder Ízzet Furkan Malak from Sport Republic sister club Göztepe.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances for Goztepe, who currently sit fifth in the Turkish Super Lig, and has signed a six-month loan on deadline day with the move pending international clearance. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He will now link up with Southampton’s under-21s as he continues his development at St Mary’s. The Saints could look to make a permanent deal as they get a better look at the playmaker who has been one of Turkey’s top young talents for some time now. 

Malak is under contract until 2028 and has made just one appearance in the Super Lig this season. However, he has appeared in both cup of their matches which clearly caught the eye of Southampton’s recruitment team who will be working with him closely for the second half of the season. 

Mentions
Super LigMalak IzzetSouthamptonGoztepePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Everton chiefs welcome Alcaraz arrival
Southampton agree deal for Royal Antwerp starlet Udoh in deadline day deal
Southampton desperate to keep Downes despite Ipswich interest on deadline day