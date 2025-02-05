DONE DEAL: Newcastle midfielder Huntley joins Spennymoor

Newcastle United U21s midfielder James Huntley has joined Spennymoor Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has been with Newcastle’s academy since the age of eight, and this marks his first spell away from the club.

He trained with the first team ahead of their Champions League clash against PSG in November 2023 and was named on the bench.

Huntley now joins a Spennymoor side currently sitting 12th in the National League North.

Newcastle have wished him well for his loan spell as he gains valuable first-team experience.