Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong in Liverpool today

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is in Liverpool today.

The Holland international is on Merseyside to complete his transfer to the Premier League champions.

Frimpong has agreed personal terms, with Liverpool paying Bayer his buyout clause, which is set at £30m, says The Sun.

The defender passed a Liverpool medical last week ahead of Liverpool meeting his clause.

Frimpong will join Liverpool as a direct replacement for departing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.