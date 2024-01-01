DONE DEAL: Lille sign ex-Everton midfielder Gomes

Released Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has returned to Lille.

Gomes joins LOSC after coming off contract at Everton this summer.

Lille announced: "LOSC is delighted to announce today the signing of André Gomes (31 years old). T

"he Portuguese international midfielder (29 appearances) returns to the Mastiffs, after having already successfully worn the Lille jersey during the 2022-2023 season.

"He has signed a 2-year contract. He will therefore remain tied to the Club until 2026."