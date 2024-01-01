Tribal Football

Gomes Andre latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Gomes Andre
DONE DEAL: Lille sign ex-Everton midfielder Gomes

DONE DEAL: Lille sign ex-Everton midfielder Gomes

Most Read
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start
Gomes Andre page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Gomes Andre - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Gomes Andre news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.