Nuamah broke down in tears during Fulham medical after being forced out by Lyon

Lyon footballer Ernest Nuamah reportedly broke down in tears before leaving his Fulham medical.

The 20-year-old had been expected to join Everton last month in a transfer from the French giants.

However, the Toffees were beaten to the punch by the Cottagers, who snuck in a late bid.

However, L’Eqiupe states that when the forward went for his medical, he never completed all the tests.

He had been upset at being forced out of Lyon and did not want to move to England.

As a result, he vanished and failed to turn up for the final stages of his medical tests.

The player was said to be in floods of tears throughout the day, as was his feeling about being forced out of Lyon.