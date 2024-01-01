Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer

Nuamah broke down in tears during Fulham medical after being forced out by Lyon

Nuamah broke down in tears during Fulham medical after being forced out by Lyon
Nuamah broke down in tears during Fulham medical after being forced out by Lyon
Nuamah broke down in tears during Fulham medical after being forced out by LyonTribal Football
Lyon footballer Ernest Nuamah reportedly broke down in tears before leaving his Fulham medical.

The 20-year-old had been expected to join Everton last month in a transfer from the French giants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Toffees were beaten to the punch by the Cottagers, who snuck in a late bid.

However, L’Eqiupe states that when the forward went for his medical, he never completed all the tests.

He had been upset at being forced out of Lyon and did not want to move to England.

As a result, he vanished and failed to turn up for the final stages of his medical tests.

The player was said to be in floods of tears throughout the day, as was his feeling about being forced out of Lyon.

Mentions
Nuamah ErnestLyonFulhamEvertonPremier LeagueFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: O'Brien admits Dyche, Coleman influences on Everton move
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Everton want Lyon winger before transfer deadline