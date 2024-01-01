Everton want Lyon winger before transfer deadline

Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is the subject of a transfer inquiry from Everton.

The Premier League club, who have limited financial capacity, are trying to get a few deals done before Friday’s deadline.

Per L’Equipe, the Blues and rivals Nottingham Forest are showing interest in Nuamah.

The 20-year-old winger is valued by the French giants at around £25M

Such a price tag would likely put him out of reach for the Toffees, unless they can do a loan with an obligation to buy.

Forest are more likely to have the funds available to secure his permanent signing this week.