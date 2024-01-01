DONE DEAL: Hurzeler delighted as Brighton land Kadioglu

Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu has put pen to paper on a contract with Brighton.

The Premier League club have scored a deal to bring the Turkish international to England.

While Fener boss Jose Mourinho was not eager to see Kadioglu leave, the club could not stop the youngster.

He wants to play top level football in the Premier League and wanted to leave this summer.

"I'm very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character," Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said.

"He has great ability, is a strong runner and very good at passing."