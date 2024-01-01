Tribal Football
Fenerbahce fullback Kadioglu agrees Brighton contract terms
Brighton are closing on a deal for Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano,  Kadioglu has reached an agreement with Brighton over contract terms.

The Turkey international has already made this known to his Fenerbahce, along with a clear desire to make the move.

Now it's a matter of getting the Fener's approval. As of now, this is still missing, but work is being carried out at full speed.

Brighton are seeking to pay less than Fener's current €35m asking price, says Fussball Transfers.

