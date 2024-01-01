Man Utd turn to Kadiglou and Hermoso as defensive targets widen

Manchester United are spreading a wide net as they seek new defensive additions.

While talks are at an advanced stage with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, United aren't sitting on their laurels.

The Mirror says Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu , 24, is also under consideration.

United have been in contact with the player's representatives in recent days to gather information ahead of a possible transfer attempt.

Kadioglu's contract with Fenerbahce expires in the summer of 2026.

In addition, United have been offered Mario Hermoso, 29, who is off contract from Atletico Madrid.