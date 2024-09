DONE DEAL: Forest sell Hwang to Alanyaspor

Nottingham Forest striker Ui-jo Hwang has joined Turkey's Alanyaspor.

Forest have sold the South Korea international to Alanyaspor in an outright transfer.

Hwang made 8 appearances, a goal and an assist in six months last season with Forest.

He also spent time with Alanyaspor on-loan.

Alanyaspor's official statement reads: "Our club has signed a one-year contract with South Korean striker Ui-jo Hwang, who played for our team on loan last season. Welcome back to our family, Hwang."