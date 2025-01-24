DONE DEAL: Exeter snap up Brentford winger Yogane

Exeter City has secured a loan deal for 19-year-old Brentford winger Tony Yogane until the end of the season.

Yogane, who made his debut for Brentford as a substitute in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, came through the Sheffield Wednesday academy.

Advertisement Advertisement

This move marks his first time away from Premier League side Brentford.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow Brentford players Ryan Trevitt and Tristan Crama, who also had loan spells at Exeter.

Yogane is expected to gain valuable experience and contribute to Exeter's campaign.