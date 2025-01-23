Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Scholes names the 2 Man Utd players he would keep this winter and who he would sell

Brentford boss Frank happy with new Damsgaard deal

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank happy with new Damsgaard deal
Brentford boss Frank happy with new Damsgaard dealAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has welcomed Mikkel Damsgaard's new contract.

The Denmark winger has signed a new deal to 2030.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I am very happy that Mikkel has signed a new contract with us,” said Frank.

“This season, he is starting to show what we believed we’d get from him. We knew that wouldn’t happen straight away because of the time he was out before he came here, but it ended up being longer than expected - both for him and us.

“Mikkel was then unlucky with another injury but, after two years of relatively consistent training and a good environment - and with patience both ways - we are now seeing the fruit of the work.

“He has been one of our best players this season; we are very dangerous when he is playing.

“But there is more to come from Mikkel. It has been half a season, now he needs to perform for a full season. We need to add layers, but I am happy with what he is doing.”

Damsgaard also told the club's website: "I’ve enjoyed my years here so it was a no-brainer for me to extend - I’m very happy.

“This season has been a lot better for me personally with a lot more playing time, but I’ve always enjoyed the atmosphere at the club, time with my team-mates and the way things have been set up.

“I’m very proud and happy to be here. I’m very happy to see how the fans support me. It makes you give that extra five per cent and I’m very thankful for the fans we have.

“With the playing time now coming, it was a pretty easy decision to extend." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDamsgaard MikkelBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolfsburg and Udinese bid for Brentford's Roerslev who wants more game time
Damsgaard agrees terms over new Brentford contract
Fiorentina fullback Kayode set for Brentford medical today