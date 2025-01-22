Wolfsburg and Udinese bid for Brentford's Roerslev who wants more game time

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brentford are facing a bit of a fight to hold onto Mads Roerslev until the summer.

The Bees are not eager to have the rotation player moved along mid-season.

Per The Express, Roerslev himself wants to go, as he is not playing often enough for his liking under Thomas Frank.

However, Frank and the coaching staff need him to stay as a backup in case of injuries.

Wolfsburg are the team pushing the hardest to secure his signature this month.

Udinese explored a permanent transfer but were told only bids of at least £10M would be considered.

Whether Wolfsburg are ready to go to that sum is unclear, given Roerslev has 18 months left on his contract.

