Whittaker refuses to play for Plymouth as links with Brentford, Hull and Burnley grow

Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker refused to play for the side in their 5-0 loss to Burnley this week, stunning head coach Miron Muslic.

The 24-year-old has scored 33 goals in 103 appearances for the Pilgrims since his £1m move from Swansea in 2023. His future at the club is in doubt however, after he outright refused to start against Burnley despite being chosen for the game. Muslic opened up on the situation as the player's future becomes uncertain.

“We need players who really want to play for Argyle so we can always come to them when we need players, who are ready to give everything.

“I know he's a target and linked with transfers. He was available today, he was in the selection and he wasn't there.

“So, it's what I said again, we need to change this mentality, we need to change the locker room, we need to get characters inside with the desire to face this challenge and to give it all, that's our only way and our only chance.

“He was in the selection, and that's everything I have to say. Morgan is an Argyle player under contract here as long as nobody has paid the money we as an organisation demand, to pay his value.

“He's an Argyle player and he has responsibilities and obligations to Argyle and like I said, that's one of the reasons why Argyle is struggling for the last months.

“Morgan didn't show up, he was in the selection. We had a game today, he was in the selection, he wasn't there, and that's everything I have to say on Morgan.”

Whittaker has been linked with Championship sides Hull City and Burnley this week, Brentford are also watching the situation.