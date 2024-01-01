Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham
Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho today

DONE DEAL: Chiesa "so happy" signing for Liverpool

DONE DEAL: Chiesa "so happy" signing for Liverpool
DONE DEAL: Chiesa "so happy" signing for Liverpool
DONE DEAL: Chiesa "so happy" signing for LiverpoolAction Plus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Fede Chiesa from Juventus.

The Italy international joins the Reds for a cut-price £12.5m, signing a four-year deal in the process.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player.

"When Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

“So, I'm so happy and I can't wait to get started.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueChiesa FedericoLiverpoolJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool pushing to sign Juventus outcast Chiesa
Liverpool consider free agent Rabiot
Chiesa says he "can't wait to become a new Liverpool player"