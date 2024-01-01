DONE DEAL: Chiesa "so happy" signing for Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the signing of Fede Chiesa from Juventus.

The Italy international joins the Reds for a cut-price £12.5m, signing a four-year deal in the process.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player.

"When Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

“So, I'm so happy and I can't wait to get started.”