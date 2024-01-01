Liverpool consider free agent Rabiot

Former Juventus man Adrien Rabiot could be set for a move to the Premier League.

The French World Cup winner is emerging as a key target for Liverpool and their boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman is yet to bring in a senior signing to the club since taking over this summer.

Per Get Football News France, Rabiot has offers from several teams as a free agent.

While he was previously linked to Manchester United, it appears Liverpool are now heading the queue.

There is not too much of a rush to get a deal done, as Rabiot can sign after the end August transfer deadline.