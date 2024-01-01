Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal

Liverpool consider free agent Rabiot

Liverpool consider free agent Rabiot
Liverpool consider free agent Rabiot
Liverpool consider free agent RabiotAction Plus
Former Juventus man Adrien Rabiot could be set for a move to the Premier League.

The French World Cup winner is emerging as a key target for Liverpool and their boss Arne Slot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutchman is yet to bring in a senior signing to the club since taking over this summer.

Per Get Football News France, Rabiot has offers from several teams as a free agent.

While he was previously linked to Manchester United, it appears Liverpool are now heading the queue.

There is not too much of a rush to get a deal done, as Rabiot can sign after the end August transfer deadline.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRabiot AdrienLiverpoolJuventusManchester UnitedSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs
Man Utd planning move for French star who is available for free this summer
Mother of Man Utd, Liverpool target Rabiot: Interested clubs can only talk to me