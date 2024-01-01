Liverpool pushing to sign Juventus outcast Chiesa

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is ready to call time on his career in Italy.

The attacker wants to move to the Premier League and is admired by Liverpool.Per The Mail, the Reds are working hard on a deal to bring Chiesa to the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he is only valued at around £12.75 million, Chiesa is on very high wages.

Given he is only 26, the Reds will be hoping that he is set to enter his peak years.

However, injuries have been an issue for Chiesa over the past 18 to 24 months.