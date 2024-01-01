Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow
Ferdinand baffled by Man Utd's McTominay decision
Faes unhappy with current situation at Leicester

Liverpool pushing to sign Juventus outcast Chiesa

Liverpool pushing to sign Juventus outcast Chiesa
Liverpool pushing to sign Juventus outcast Chiesa
Liverpool pushing to sign Juventus outcast ChiesaAction Plus
Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is ready to call time on his career in Italy.

The attacker wants to move to the Premier League and is admired by Liverpool.Per The Mail, the Reds are working hard on a deal to bring Chiesa to the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he is only valued at around £12.75 million, Chiesa is on very high wages.

Given he is only 26, the Reds will be hoping that he is set to enter his peak years.

However, injuries have been an issue for Chiesa over the past 18 to 24 months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChiesa FedericoLiverpoolJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool consider free agent Rabiot
Liverpool rival Juventus for RB Leipzig defender Simakan
Juventus drop Chiesa as agent visits London for Prem talks