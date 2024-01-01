DONE DEAL: Burton Albion snap up Chelsea striker Sutter

Tribal Football
Burton Albion have snapped up Chelsea striker Ronnie Sutter.

Sutter joins on-loan for the season.

Burtonsporting director Bendik Hareide  said: “We're delighted to welcome Ronnie Stutter to Burton Albion on loan from Chelsea.

"Ronnie is a forward who thrives on playing off the shoulders of defenders, stretching the opposition, and creating space with his runs in behind. We're excited to see what he can bring to the team this season."

On signing for the Brewers, Stutter said:“I’m really excited to be here, it all happened with very short notice, now I’m just looking forward to getting started and showing the fans what I can do. I want to come here, win games and score goals to help the team.”

